Asset owners in Greater China are expanding their use of ETFs for a wider range of portfolio use cases as the region offers more diverse products, according to a survey by Brown Brothers Harriman.
It would make little sense for China to accept Ucits funds or to merge with other Asian passport schemes, says Sean Tuffy, head of regulatory intelligence at custody bank BBH.
Chinese managers are tipped to increasingly look to independent overseas listings of ETFs, without a foreign partner. But they face difficulties in building their own infrastructure to support products.
A recent example of this was the September approval of only the second HK-domiciled ETF for sale to Chilean pensions. Sean Tuffy of Brown Brothers Harriman expects this momentum to build.
There are a number of reasons why use of the renminbi as a global reserve currency is further off than people think, argues Marc Chandler of Brown Brothers Harriman.
Falling dealer inventories of fixed-income securities raises fears of market turmoil, with the odds of temporary seizures in certain sectors seen as high. So what will be the trigger?
Regulatory intervention has helped drive automated fund processing volumes in Taiwan, which is being held up as a model for other markets in Asia.
A revival in bank lending is good news for investing in US assets, argues Jeffrey Schoenfeld, CIO and partner at Brown Brothers Harriman.
As events in Europe near a climax, portfolio managers in the US try to find ways to not just survive, but benefit from structural changes.
Brown Brothers Harriman appoints Scott McLaren in Hong Kong to grow its base of global clients and increase the assets it services for fund managers and financial institutions.
Brown Brothers Harriman is busy building its Infomediary team in Asia – and locating the global head of sales in Hong Kong is a clear statement of intent.
The custodian has transferred BBH veterans Robert Lees and Richard Meek to Hong Kong to strengthen its securities-lending presence.