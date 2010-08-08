The level of RMB deposits in the city is rising at 15% a month, notes Standard Chartered, but while daily volume for non-trade FX of RMB is growing fast, the market is still small and inefficient, say traders.
Cate Rocchi
The government is more concerned with the short-term expansion of its stock market in the face of competition from Shanghai, says the Asian Corporate Governance Association.
The renminbi-denominated securities market is booming, with the volume of global trade settled in the currency soaring.
Custodians and fund-admin providers are ready to tap potential opportunities in the renminbi funds market, but worry that RMB bonds are thin on the ground.
Consolidation activity is forecast in the cement and bottled-drink sectors in China, while Chinese firms are mapping out the supply of raw materials from Africa, says the research firm.
Experts argue markets are not taking into account likely sharper demand for oil and natural gas and a potential supply crisis in coal, copper and iron ore.
The Swiss bank wants to facilitate trade between iron ore buyers and sellers and steel producers, as well as, in the future, financial institutions.
When there's a collapse, governments print money, leading to inflation and, in turn, investment in real assets. What's more, there's been underinvestment in agriculture and mining in Asia for decades.
The bank adds to the growing tally of internalised crossing networks in Asia, after building its execution expertise in the region over the past year.
Demand is rising among Asian corporate and institutional clients for commodity hedging and investments, and dealing desks in Singapore are bulking up.
Arindam Das, the new head of HSBC Securities Services for the Middle East and Africa, also plans to expand the firm's agency clearing product in the Gulf region.
The European derivatives exchange says volumes are growing fast, particularly from small prop-trading firms using algorithmic trading.