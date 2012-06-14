Manulife wealth and asset management names new Asia head; AllianzGI appoints APAC equity CIO; AllianceBernstein appoints head of Asia institutions; Apollo opens Korea office; and more.
OMERS names new APAC chief; Cbus gets interim chief executive; AllianceBernstein global co-head of equity trading takes on new role; JLL names Taiwan MD; Whampoa Group adds digital investment co-heads; and more.
Korea's sovereign wealth fund plans takes steps on voting rights in portfolio companies; Malaysia's EPF's investment income for 2022 drops from a year ago; Australian pension fund questions manager investment in India's Adani Group; and more.
Nine foreign fund firms are included in this year's preferential scheme, but is it discouraging product innovation and hurting investor interests?
Foreign fund houses' efforts to develop truly local businesses are starting to pay off; nine of the top 20 onshore products in Taiwan by net new flows this year were run by overseas firms.
AllianceBernstein, Allianz Global Investors, Eastspring, Franklin Templeton, JP Morgan AM and Schroders are tipped to benefit strongly from their new awards under Taiwan's 'deep-cultivation plan'.
The largest offshore fund house in Taiwan is finding it challenging to expand into the local market, said chairman Derek Yung.
The UK fund house has jumped on Asia's multi-asset bandwagon by poaching Irene Goh from AllianceBernstein, and expects to add two more to her team. Insurers are a key target.
AllianceBernstein plans to hand back the RQFII quota it uses to buy Chinese fixed income assets, underlining the growing obsolescence of the cross-border scheme.
The chief investment officer at Axa's Asia operation is leaving the firm after nearly six years, and his replacement has been named. It comes not long after Axa IM's Asia CEO quit after a six-month stint.
Falling dealer inventories of fixed-income securities raises fears of market turmoil, with the odds of temporary seizures in certain sectors seen as high. So what will be the trigger?
The firm is looking to roll out back-office outsourcing on the island in the near future, despite considerable challenges and inertia for such services.