From sports, China LBO to distressed PE, sky is the limit when it comes to investment for family offices. At AsianInvestor’s Asia Investment Summit, institutional investors debated whether ETFs were still useful. Here are some of the most read stories about asset owners and their investments.
Brooklyn Nets owner says sports investing is at the top of its list of new investments.
India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund attracts global investors; founder's family office indicates plans to sell portion of his Alibaba stake; the world’s biggest money managers are set to unload up to $100 billion of stocks in the final few weeks of the year; and more.
Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund scheme gets three more investment options; Korea's National Pension Service reportedly has two frontrunners to head its investment operations; new report says asset owners around the world are passively invested in companies that might be involved in Uyghur Muslims repression in China’s Xinjiang region; and more.
The Korean sovereign wealth fund has divested all $221.5 million worth of its Alibaba equity investments in the US and increased its Baidu holdings by 450% by the end of June.
With social equality and national security being the main drivers for further regulations, investors are keeping a wary eye on the next possible targets.
The most recent crackdown on the Chinese ride-hailing firm has investors speculating on who’s next. Experts say short-term pullback on US-based listings can be expected.
Institutional flows into Chinese equities have been rising since early last year despite high technology valuations, US restrictions and Beijing's growing scrutiny of internet firms.
The cancellation of Ant Group’s mega IPO two days before trading was due to start has raised questions with investors over what happened and regulation risk in the country.
Online sales of funds in China are disrupting the dominance of commercial bank distribution but the latest tie-up between two giant firms has limited scope, say some analysts.
The Chinese fintech giant's chief executive, Eric Jing, sets out his big idea ahead of an eagerly awaited IPO, tipped for next year.
An insider's view on how a scrappy e-commerce startup became the world's largest retailer.