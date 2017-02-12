The sovereign wealth fund's sale of a Malaysian hospital to another of its portfolio companies marks the latest in an ongoing set of healthcare asset divestments.
Danny Leung
A link between China and London's stock markets has long been in the offing. But due to a series of challenges it may never get off the ground, reports sister publication FinanceAsia.
As more startups enter the market to share ever-more unlikely products, it may be a sign that China’s sharing economy bubble is about to burst.
The Chinese fintech giant's chief executive, Eric Jing, sets out his big idea ahead of an eagerly awaited IPO, tipped for next year.
South Korea's new leader is pledging to reduce the influence of chaebol conglomerates — a cause thay may be helped by the large shareholdings of state institutions.
Shockwaves around the world have made political analysis a must for investors in Asia. But is the really smart play to look beyond the short-term news flows and stick to fundamentals?
Tensions ahead of a poll in Korea, scandal in Malaysia, yet another vote in Britain – all reasons why political analysis is no longer an optional extra for fund managers.
MBK Partners has seen its sale of a 60% stake in CNS fall through again, underscoring the difficulty for private equity firms looking to exit Taiwan in the face of regulatory challenges.