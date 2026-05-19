Temasek says ‘unlikely’ to meet 2030 climate targets
CEO Dilhan Pillay warned that the state investor is set to fall short of a 2030 goal to halve portfolio emissions from 2010 levels but insisted it would stay on the road to net zero.
Temasek is “unlikely” to meet its 2030 climate targets, the Singapore state investor’s CEO said Tuesday in a surprise revelation from one of Asia’s most ambitious climate-focused investors.
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