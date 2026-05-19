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Temasek says ‘unlikely’ to meet 2030 climate targets

Nishtha Asthana
CEO Dilhan Pillay warned that the state investor is set to fall short of a 2030 goal to halve portfolio emissions from 2010 levels but insisted it would stay on the road to net zero.
Temasek says &#8216;unlikely&#8217; to meet 2030 climate targets

Temasek is “unlikely” to meet its 2030 climate targets, the Singapore state investor’s CEO said Tuesday in a surprise revelation from one of Asia’s most ambitious climate-focused investors.

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