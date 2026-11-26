State Super maintains cautious stance amid inflation and market concentration risks
State Super keeps portfolio risk underweight amid inflation, geopolitical tensions and AI concentration risks.
Australia's State Super is maintaining a moderately underweight risk position across its overall portfolio, favouring offshore equities and government bonds as it seeks to protect against renewed inflation, geopolitical tensions and concentration risks associated with artificial intelligence-related stocks.
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