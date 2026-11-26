State Super keeps portfolio risk underweight amid inflation, geopolitical tensions and AI concentration risks.

Key Points State Super is moderately underweight risk, using tactical tilts around its long-term asset mix to navigate renewed inflation, higher interest rates, geopolitical risks and AI stock concentration.

The fund is underweight expensive, bank-heavy Australian equities with weak earnings growth, rotating capital into developed and emerging markets instead.

It favours Australian government bonds over corporate credit, keeps unhedged foreign currency exposure against a soft Australian dollar, and tightly manages liquidity for unlisted assets and member switching.

Australia's State Super is maintaining a moderately underweight risk position across its overall portfolio, favouring offshore equities and government bonds as it seeks to protect against renewed inflation, geopolitical tensions and concentration risks associated with artificial intelligence-related stocks.