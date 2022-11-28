Despite negative cashflows, Australian closed superannuation fund has outperformed balanced fund peers through innovative investment approaches, with pre-IPO opportunities representing its latest tactical shift.
Tag : state super
One of Australia’s oldest superannuation funds is using artificial intelligence to interpret market signals, as traditional investment cycle approaches prove inadequate.
Superannuation fund chief John Livanas discusses the potential impact of Australia's recently proposed pension reforms, advocating for personal service alongside digital solutions.
Australia’s central bank has raised concerns about the superannuation sector's rapid growth and its impact on financial stability. However, industry experts say the risks are nuanced, with safeguards already in place.
John Livanas, CEO of State Super, discusses the superannuation fund's sale of its Queensland Airports Limited stake and explains why future infrastructure investments are improbable for its closed defined contributions fund.
Large asset owners subscribe to Brookfield AM's Catalytic Transition Fund; Climate change can cost property industry more than $500 billion by 2050, says GIC, S&P report; Indonesia Investment Authority, AllianzGI ink private credit partnership deal; and more.
As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, top pension executives from State Super and APG Asset Management share insights on harnessing its potential while navigating ethical challenges.
One of Australia’s oldest superannuation funds is integrating artificial intelligence into its investments process, but the fund’s people will always be firmly in the driver’s seat.
One of Australia’s oldest superannuation funds has enlisted the help of quant and systematic trading specialists Premialab to evaluate risk, performance and fees.
AsianInvestor has identified 20 outstanding executives who are driving the region's pension funds forward. Today, we feature leaders from two of Australia's superannuation funds -- HESTA and State Super.
Australian super funds overstating the positive environmental impact of their portfolios are coming under fire as the country’s financial watchdog increases focus on greenwashing.
After a previous attempt to acquire the A$1.1 billion port with previous partner Palisade was sunk by the Australian competition watchdog, Spirit Super seems to have found success with a new partner.