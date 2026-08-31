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Singapore cuts family office friction without lowering guard

Nishtha Asthana
The Lion City has eased several requirements for establishing and operating a single-family office while widening scrutiny of the wealth behind it.
Singapore cuts family office friction without lowering guard

Singapore is making it easier for legitimate family offices to establish a presence but more difficult for questionable wealth to enter with them.

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