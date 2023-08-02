Singapore has introduced tougher rules for family offices, tightening compliance to deter misuse while allowing more operational flexibility. The move follows its largest money-laundering case, underscoring the push for stricter oversight.
Stricter regulations and extended waiting time for family offices are slowing down the growth of this segment in Singapore, experts told AsianInvestor.
China to update domestic investment regulations for NSSF; Nippon Life buys first digital green bonds; Malaysia's KWAP refinances Australian office tower with first green loan; and more.
The sustained pace of central bank purchases is unexpected and the trend could continue in the months ahead amid growing geopolitical tensions and a clouded economic outlook, said experts.
As the sought-after market for green bonds starts to hit a supply ceiling, asset owner involvement will be key to creating new stock.
Singapore's MAS lists domestic systemically important insurers; Qantas Super explores merger options; CIC chairman sees need for greater sustainability certainty; KWAP to invest in Malaysia's startup ecosystem; and more.
Besides facilitating startups, foundational digital infrastructure facilitates simpler and better business frameworks, and offers social and financial gains, the Singapore regulator’s fintech head said.
The appointment of any of the candidates, all of whom are former business executives and money managers, reinforces the image of Singapore being run as a super-efficient corporation, said one observer.
CIC to gather advisers in Hong Kong; Malaysia's EPF posts 40% gain in investment income for H1; Australian regulator files suit against Active Super over greenwashing claims; MAS unveils stablecoin framework; and more.
Proposed anti-money laundering rules are part of a broader drive to lift standards in the city-state’s burgeoning single-family office industry.
AsianInvestor presents the most noteworthy people moves involving asset owners across Asia Pacific in the past month. Sovereign wealth funds and central banks were especially in focus.