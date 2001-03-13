As Hong Kong’s insurance industry navigates a new risk-based capital regime, top investment roles will demand a more comprehensive skill set.
As the number of single family offices in Singapore soars, demand for professionals across sustainability, client relationships and investment advisory is set to climb further.
The local family office, with support from the Hong Kong government, is creating a networking club to gather the world’s wealthiest.
The Australian sovereign wealth fund aims to build an internal investment team of 130 members in the next few years to adapt to a new world order — one where it expects several equally competing powers and a more challenging alpha-generating environment.
Multi-asset specialists are moving for pay rises of as much as 40% in the region as fund houses scramble to strengthen their teams, say recruiters.
Salomon Smith Barney''s positive outlook for the Malaysian and Singaporean markets sees new appointments to the teams.