News Hub: Energy, digital infra and real estate debt allocations expand

This week, we saw Danantara backing US energy, Nuveen completing its Schroders acquisition and AirTrunk expanding its regional data centre footprint, as well as new commitments to private real estate debt and active bond mandates.

Institutional investors are doubling down on scale, strategic control and resilient long-term growth amid an increasingly complex investment landscape. From sovereign wealth funds taking direct stakes in overseas energy assets and global asset managers pursuing transformative mergers, to real estate investors expanding into data centres, private credit and rental housing, capital is continuing to flow towards sectors viewed as critical to future economic growth.

This week's developments highlight how leading asset owners and managers are expanding global reach while sharpening their focus on income-generating and infrastructure-linked opportunities. Meanwhile, pension investors continue to refine portfolio construction and manager selection as they seek steady returns amid evolving market conditions.

SOVEREIGN WEALTH AND CROSS-BORDER CAPITAL