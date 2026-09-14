Korea's NPS expands ESG standards to alternative assets
The National Pension Service is expanding its responsible investment framework into private equity, real estate and infrastructure.
The National Pension Service (NPS) of South Korea is moving to integrate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards across its alternative asset holdings, expanding its responsible investment framework beyond traditional stocks and bonds.
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