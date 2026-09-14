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Korea's NPS expands ESG standards to alternative assets

Phil Lee
The National Pension Service is expanding its responsible investment framework into private equity, real estate and infrastructure.
Korea's NPS expands ESG standards to alternative assets
Key Points
  • South Korea's $1.4trn National Pension Service is expanding its ESG framework beyond listed stocks and bonds to cover alternative assets, including private equity, real estate and infrastructure.
  • The expansion stems from a National Pension Act amendment that delegates specific operational criteria to a presidential decree.
  • Experts note that effective execution will require quantitative asset-level monitoring and active stewardship rather than relying solely on external manager reporting.

The National Pension Service (NPS) of South Korea is moving to integrate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards across its alternative asset holdings, expanding its responsible investment framework beyond traditional stocks and bonds.

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