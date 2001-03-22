While Hong Kong leverages tax breaks and China connectivity, Singapore’s regulatory stability is cementing its role as the region’s primary governance anchor.
Tag : legislation
Labor’s proposals to ban early access to retirement savings and direct super funds to invest into nation building projects might be seen as an overstep by the government.
A hundred funds will have investment rules liberalized.
Reading between the lines of the bold new securities laws slated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Thursday, offshore funds may soon be offered to local retail punters directly.