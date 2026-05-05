Family offices adopt dual hub strategy to navigate Asia’s wealth landscape
While Hong Kong leverages tax breaks and China connectivity, Singapore’s regulatory stability is cementing its role as the region’s primary governance anchor.
Asia’s family offices are moving away from the binary choice of setting up shop in Hong Kong or Singapore, instead adopting a multi-hub model to capture the strengths of both financial hubs.
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