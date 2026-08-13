Industry Insiders: Why Europe’s strategic realignment matters to Asian investors
European equities offer Asia-based allocators a compelling mix of policy-driven growth, improving earnings momentum and attractive valuations, says Hilde Jenssen.
Across the world, and indeed in Asia, the investment environment is being reshaped by geopolitical fragmentation, supply chain vulnerabilities and energy market volatility, elevating resilience from a policy priority to a central driver of capital allocation.
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