Even as the Korean pension fund re-examines the appeal of developed markets, it has ventured into its first direct emerging market investments in Asia, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.
Tit-for-tat tariffs and investigations threaten to derail the crucial trade relationship between Brussels and Beijing. Will we see further escalation? Market experts share their views.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first time in five years, while the US Federal Reserve has held steady. Fund managers are now analysing the potential impact of this ECB rate cut on European investments and beyond.
Asian pension and sovereign funds are increasingly attracted to European infrastructure's stability and diversity, which offers regional exposure and investments aligned with decarbonisation and digitalisation trends.
Singapore state investment fund navigates deglobalising environment to boost portfolio resilience.
The Singaporean investment company plans to relocate staff from other global offices, then hire locally over time at a planned Paris office.
We asked asset managers in Asia for their views on European assets as record high energy prices and the coming winter threaten to drag the continent into a recession.
Thijs Knaap, chief economist for Dutch pension fund APG, discusses how pension funds can protect themselves from the effects of high inflation.
The New Zealand sovereign fund will expand into Asia in the coming years.
Appealing logistics valuations and strong ESG ratings are pulling investors to Europe.
Asian investors including Aware Super, LGIAsuper, NZ Super and an Asian insurer have been increasing their allocations to Europe’s residential property sector this year.
Clarity and a better understanding of data can help ESG assessment as fears of greenwashing continue to rise in China and globally.