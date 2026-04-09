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India's Raintree family office finds purpose beyond the business

Nishtha Asthana
Selling the family business is often the easy part; finding a new collective "why" is the challenge. Leena Dandekar, founder and chairperson of Raintree Family Office and Raintree Foundation, shares her roadmap.
India's Raintree family office finds purpose beyond the business

When families exit operating businesses, wealth often arrives faster than purpose. The shift from building companies to managing financial portfolios can remove the anchor that once unified decision-making across generations.

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