How the Vitasoy family foundation is acting as an innovation incubator
While many foundations focus on writing cheques, the Lo Kwee Seong Foundation increasingly sees itself as an incubator of ideas, funding experiments, testing models and helping innovations move from research labs into the real world.
For many family foundations, philanthropy begins once wealth has been created. For the Lo Kwee Seong Foundation, however, the entrepreneurial mindset that built the family's fortune remains central to how it gives.
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