While many foundations focus on writing cheques, the Lo Kwee Seong Foundation increasingly sees itself as an incubator of ideas, funding experiments, testing models and helping innovations move from research labs into the real world.
Tag : foundation
The chairman of the Hong Kong-based family foundation is advocating a style of philanthropy that he calls 'moonshot' to fund innovative ideas that haven't yet become mainstream.
China is seeking to regulate the investment activities of charitable groups at a time when the country's philanthropic assets are growing rapidly.
Hedge fund manager Michael Liang lists the daunting tasks that lie ahead for China, including tackling rising inflation and property prices.
A new species of small brown frog has been discovered in Vietnam and named after ADM Capital's Rob Appleby.
Jason Cheng and Michael Wang join the Foundation China Opportunity Fund as the Hong Kong-based hedge fund raises new assets.
The Foundation China Opportunity Fund, established in 2007, now aims to grow in size.