How LGT Capital Partners has built resilience into its $24bn endowment
The firm outlines a layered risk framework designed to withstand threats from a US debt or fiscal crisis, a potential US‑China clash over Taiwan and severe climate‑related shocks.
Antonio Ferrer, partner and global head of multi-asset portfolio management at LGT Capital Partners, follows a layered risk management framework that integrates ESG and rigorous manager selection for portfolios that are resilient to shocks yet positioned for long‑term opportunity.
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