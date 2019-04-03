The setup of Singapore Institute of Technology's endowment reveals how education, risk visualisation and stakeholder management have been crucial to building a healthy institutional portfolio.
Tag : endowment
The Singapore Institute of Technology endowment’s investment chief shares how skipping traditional conservative approaches and embracing sophistication from the outset can yield superior outcomes.
Treasurer Kevin Liem is using a multi-pronged approach to ensure HKBU's endowment fund not only weathers the current market storms but also thrives in the years to come.
Turmoil in markets has made for a rough start as the fund reaches full scale. The fund is eyeing investments with active managers as it had an uninvested $19 billion at the end of March.
The country's debut university endowment would likely replicate GPIF’s investment portfolio, but some experts are sceptical that it can meet its return target while avoiding risky assets.
A former senior Cambridge Associates executive joined the Hong Kong institution’s portfolio management team last week.