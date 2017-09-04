The Indonesian life insurer looks to quality growth and conservative risk management while maintaining strategic flexibility for market opportunities.
The cyclical nature of financial markets presents ongoing challenges for investors. While evidence shows that investing can effectively build wealth over the long term, bear markets often lead many to exit or sell an inopportune time. However, taking a long-term view and learning from history can lead to successful outcomes for those investors who are prepared, says MFS.
As Hong Kong’s insurance industry navigates a new risk-based capital regime, top investment roles will demand a more comprehensive skill set.
As Asia Pacific insurance companies increasingly recognise the importance of assessing climate risk across all aspects of the business, MSCI believes they need a three-pronged approach: measure and manage climate risks, pursue sustainability goals, and tap potential growth opportunities presented by climate change.
Stewardship and other sustainability principles have become key criteria in manager selection now, the chief investment officers at NTUC Income and Singlife said.
China’s new regulation on insurance companies’ financial product investments could add pressure to industry in the short term, while plugging loopholes and bringing out hidden risk factors.
A risk management overlay can be a constant feature of institutional investment portfolios. Its ability to potentially mitigate drawdowns can be particularly helpful through financial storms, explains Philip Tso, head of institutional business, Asia Pacific, at Allianz Global Investors.
Regulators keep their eyes open on tightening insurance industry by introducing more detailed risk management requirements, which could bring pressure on smaller players.
With potential extreme events seemingly everywhere, institutional investors are talking more about hedging against so-called tail risk. But should they bother?
But distribution platforms and discretionary portfolio managers plan to rebalance their exposure to equity by region and to bonds by type, a survey by Natixis Investment Managers finds.
Given the current market turbulence, S&P Dow Jones Indices’ Priscilla Luk explains why the time’s right to use indexation and multi-asset solutions for better diversification.
More is being spent on performance analysis, data and risk management in the region, but market fragmentation is an issue.