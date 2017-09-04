AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : risk management

The cyclical nature of financial markets presents ongoing challenges for investors. While evidence shows that investing can effectively build wealth over the long term, bear markets often lead many to exit or sell an inopportune time. However, taking a long-term view and learning from history can lead to successful outcomes for those investors who are prepared, says MFS.
MFS IM: Lessons learnt from 100 years of investing
As Asia Pacific insurance companies increasingly recognise the importance of assessing climate risk across all aspects of the business, MSCI believes they need a three-pronged approach: measure and manage climate risks, pursue sustainability goals, and tap potential growth opportunities presented by climate change.
MSCI: How investors can turn climate risks into reward
A risk management overlay can be a constant feature of institutional investment portfolios. Its ability to potentially mitigate drawdowns can be particularly helpful through financial storms, explains Philip Tso, head of institutional business, Asia Pacific, at Allianz Global Investors.
Preparing for downside with upside potential