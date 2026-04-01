Growing investor cynicism on engagement with Big Oil
Major oil companies are backsliding on their net zero and energy transition pledges, making it difficult for investors who think engagement is better than divestment.
As the US and Israel’s war with Iran drags on, investors are counting the cost of their exposure to oil and gas companies.
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