Asia faces mixed fortunes as oil enters a downward-trending cycle—lower prices offer relief to importers but threaten energy producers and investment flows across the region.
As we enter the second half of 2024, investors are closely monitoring the commodities market, scrutinising the potential impact of various geopolitical events and economic trends globally.
The conflict between Israel and Gaza has led to turbulence in oil prices. AsianInvestor asks what this event means broadly for commodity markets, investment allocations and monetary policy.
G7 leaders have committed to indefinite support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s invasion in addition to a fresh round of sanctions on Russian oil and gold.
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to disrupt the world’s energy supply, including the cost of doing so, institutional investors are now assessing to what degree the war will complicate the global transition away from fossil fuel-based energy.
There is less than a decade left to act on the climate crisis, and active engagement of high-emitting industries is better than exclusion, according to current and former managers of some of the world’s largest SWFs.
With oil-producing countries hit hard by the crude price crash, their state institutions will have to dump liquid assets and, by default, raise private market allocations, say industry experts.
An oil price war, a pandemic and fears of a global recession pushed US stocks into their biggest decline since 2008. Asset owners are carefully weighing how best to respond.
The impact of Hurricane Harvey on energy commodities is seen as limited, but more weather disruptions are likely, and investors expect long-term oil price gains.
CSOP has listed only the second oil ETF in Hong Kong after Samsung AM. It is targeting Chinese clients amid strong flows into oil funds on the mainland, as well as elsewhere in the region.
Forced to offload their most liquid assets of late, oil-based state funds have increased their portfolio risk, according to a report. Meanwhile, more SWFs are in the pipeline.
AsianInvestor has answered 10 key questions for investors in the Year of the Monkey. Question seven looks at oil prices after their steep drop.