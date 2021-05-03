The Hong Kong-based insurer sees opportunities to use its influence more effectively to help companies decarbonise, particularly in emerging Asia.
Life insurer Prudential sees private debt managers doing more ESG-related engagement with companies, as firms like Ares and Tikehau Capital discuss their approach.
With one of the worst droughts in China since records began 60 years ago, asset owners and managers are weighing more seriously the material risks of the water crisis.
For asset owners and managers, sustainable long-term investing has evolved from divestment to active ownership strategies that foster better business practices.
CPP Investments plans to double green and transition asset investments to $130 billion by 2030 as part of its 2050 net-zero plans but will not divest from oil and gas companies.
CIO Chunyen Liu speaks to FA about exerting positive influence across the Asian investment community.
Japan's largest life insurer has made more than 90% of its carbon-heavy investees disclose their greenhouse gas reduction targets through active engagement.
For Australia’s second-largest super fund, it’s a case of get green or get out, but engagement and collaboration is still the preferred solution.
Engagement with sovereigns ensuring bond investments are environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-compliant doesn’t have to be politically sensitive - but you need to be careful.
An integral part of ESG integration is active ownership. But how frequently and thoroughly are asset owners engaging with their portfolio companies?