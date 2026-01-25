Family office Valkin bets on public markets with AI winners elusive
As artificial intelligence accelerates through the real economy, the Singapore-based group's principal explains why operational impact and capital discipline matter more than trying to predict technology winners.
Artificial intelligence has moved beyond a conceptual investment theme for family offices and is now being assessed through the lens of execution, productivity, and capital efficiency.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.