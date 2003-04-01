US-China controls and currency volatility are not pulling capital out of Asia but they're forcing investors to become more precise, splitting tech exposure by policy alignment and treating FX as a core component of return.
Some in the insurance industry want to see European regulators reconsider their "punitive" risk charges for unlisted equity investments. This could have implications in Asia.
Fund managers have shaped their Asian portfolios on the assumption that the US economy will slow down but escape a recession, and this region will benefit.
Deal Time means real time as automating the front and back offices meet.