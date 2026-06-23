Energy sovereignty is reshaping the emerging market investment case
Oil has drifted lower since the Iran war spike in March. Defence budgets and central bank gold purchases have not. The divergence is reshaping the emerging market investment case.
When the United States and Israel struck Iranian energy infrastructure in early March, Brent crude briefly surged above $110 as markets priced disruption risk through the Strait of Hormuz.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.