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Energy sovereignty is reshaping the emerging market investment case

Lucas Cacioli
Oil has drifted lower since the Iran war spike in March. Defence budgets and central bank gold purchases have not. The divergence is reshaping the emerging market investment case.
Energy sovereignty is reshaping the emerging market investment case

When the United States and Israel struck Iranian energy infrastructure in early March, Brent crude briefly surged above $110 as markets priced disruption risk through the Strait of Hormuz.

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