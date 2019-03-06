Oil has drifted lower since the Iran war spike in March. Defence budgets and central bank gold purchases have not. The divergence is reshaping the emerging market investment case.
Tag : bnp paribas am
A growing private credit industry in Singapore is helping fund sponsors to create Asia-specific offerings, and attracting asset owners from the Asia Pacific and other regions.
Cbus promotes Ros Mckay to head of responsible investment; Family Office Association Hong Kong elects Angel Chia as new chair; Manulife IM promotes Elvin Tharm; HSBC Asset Management APAC head of institutional sales relocates to Singapore; Natixis sustainable hire joins from BNP Paribas AM; and more
Four investment specialists offer their opinions on whether now is a good time to buy into emerging markets, given an uncertain economic outlook and poor equity performance in 2018.