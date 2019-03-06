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Tag : bnp paribas am

Staff Reporters
Cbus promotes Ros Mckay to head of responsible investment; Family Office Association Hong Kong elects Angel Chia as new chair; Manulife IM promotes Elvin Tharm; HSBC Asset Management APAC head of institutional sales relocates to Singapore; Natixis sustainable hire joins from BNP Paribas AM; and more
Weekly roundup of people news, Sep 16