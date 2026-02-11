Blue economy boost for investors from High Seas Treaty
The new UN oceans treaty will help create an environment for the development of blue bonds and other nature-based investment vehicles, opening the floodgate to large investors.
Institutional investment in ocean-related assets – the so-called blue economy – is expected to ramp up with the recent implementation of the UN’s High Seas Treaty (HST), the first legally-binding international agreement to safeguard marine biodiversity in international waters.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.