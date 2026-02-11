AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Blue economy boost for investors from High Seas Treaty

Richard Newell
The new UN oceans treaty will help create an environment for the development of blue bonds and other nature-based investment vehicles, opening the floodgate to large investors.
Institutional investment in ocean-related assets – the so-called blue economy – is expected to ramp up with the recent implementation of the UN’s High Seas Treaty (HST), the first legally-binding international agreement to safeguard marine biodiversity in international waters.

