Allocators see gold as long-term alternative to traditional bonds
By swapping government bonds for bullion, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices are hoping to protect their portfolios against falling currencies.
As government bonds lose their traditional defensive edge, global institutional investors are overhauling their long-term strategies in favour of real assets, increasingly moving capital into gold, which they now see as a core portfolio pillar.
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