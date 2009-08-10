As the search for genuine diversification deepens, institutional investors in the region are critically assessing the illiquidity premium to build resilient portfolios.
Tag : yield
Thanks to the current rise in yields, the key return driver of the bond market is set to change but its bull run will very likely continue.
Nearly one third of central banks plan to increase their holdings of the Chinese currency over the upcoming 12-24 months, survey from a central banking think tank found.
For the Year of the Ox, AsianInvestor offers predictions on some key market developments. Today: Which alternative asset class will climb most in asset owner portfolios?
Fixed income offers wide-ranging diversification benefits ranging from generating total return – comprised of income and capital appreciation – to managing downside risks.
In partnership with HSBC Asset Management
The various features and benefits of Hong Kong dollar (HKD) bonds make them an important addition to the portfolios of institutional investors of all types. This video highlights the role and application of this asset class.
In the latest issue of AsianInvestor magazine, we assess how regional institutions are addressing the global ESG trend and what they need to do. We also have a special report on how insurance companies across the region are adapting to yield compression.
Many asset owners do not know whether or not they can trust the valuations reported by infrastructure managers, and feel they need new products to better invest in the sector.
Asian real estate investors are growing more choosy, regaining their appetite for riskier assets and looking abroad in a search for returns, say M&G Real Estate and Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management.
One of the country's smaller insurers eyes offshore fixed income such as infrastructure debt, as larger peers also move to diversify their portfolios.
Institutional investors are buying a broader range of assets to meet income needs, including emerging market credit, high-yield bonds and high-dividend equities.
These and other fund management companies have introduced the first master-feeder structures to South Korea, but whether this is a success is questionable.