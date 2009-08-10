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Tag : yield

The Editors
In the latest issue of AsianInvestor magazine, we assess how regional institutions are addressing the global ESG trend and what they need to do. We also have a special report on how insurance companies across the region are adapting to yield compression.
AsianInvestor magazine’s September edition now online
Steve Price
Asian real estate investors are growing more choosy, regaining their appetite for riskier assets and looking abroad in a search for returns, say M&G Real Estate and Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management.
Property investors seek more control: M&amp;G