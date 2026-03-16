APAC allocators balance liquidity needs to fortify portfolios
As the search for genuine diversification deepens, institutional investors in the region are critically assessing the illiquidity premium to build resilient portfolios.
As the evolution of APAC institutional portfolios is becoming more nuanced, allocators targeting uncorrelated and diversifying strategies are balancing the tension between maintaining portfolio liquidity in volatile markets and locking up capital to harvest the illiquidity premium.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.