Structural resilience and thematic alignment are redefining private credit in Asia, as allocators weigh liquidity constraints and macro risks amid a shifting capital landscape.
Private equity eyes recovery in 2025, driven by expected rate cuts and renewed risk appetite. Firms are focusing on smaller buyouts, secondaries, and dual-track IPOs as key exit routes.
With a large allocation to unlisted assets, the Australian Retirement Trust’s CIO says the fund takes a proactive approach to managing its liquidity risk to ensure it meets its obligations.
Higher shares of alternatives and potential early release schemes has made liquidity a force to be reckoned with, research shows. Could handling that become a C-suite function?
The pros and cons of asset themes can be seen very differently, family office investors said at AsianInvestor's Thailand Investment Briefing in Bangkok.
The state-owned retirement scheme's challenge on the investment side will be to manage liquidity, an issue that other pension funds in the region also face.
With equity markets in Asia bearing the brunt of recent bearishness, a new report highlights the risk of contagion from illiquid assets held in some ETFs.
Surging interest rates resulted in a liquidity crisis for UK pension funds, but other systems in the Netherlands and Asia aren't likely to meet the same fate: APG, fund managers
After a year of violent market swings, investors such as New Zealand Super expect more liquidity stress next year and are preparing accordingly.
Top executives at the two big public investment funds reflect on their institutions’ approaches to stress testing and private markets, among other things.
The de facto central bank plans to increase the liquidity level in its portfolio. Experts say this could mean cutting its alternative asset exposure while raising its allocation to bonds.
Regional governments are weighing all funding options to offset falling economies. But few look likely to draw down on sovereign fund assets – for now.