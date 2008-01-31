GIC sells stake in UK's fifth-largest shopping mall; Partners Group facilitates deal flows between CIC and Gulf sovereign wealth funds; CPP Investments scales back emerging market bets; and more.
The Korean asset manager is inviting hedge fund managers to submit strategies for inclusion in a fund-of-funds mandate for an institutional investor.
A fresh round of RFPs will be issued by the National Pension Service to local and global custodians as the new chairman prepares for a more aggressive asset allocation.
Woori brokerage has joined forces with SkyBridge to distribute the US firm's FoHF products in Korea, potentially giving the alts manager a foothold in the local hedge fund market.
The $90 billion Korea Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives is seeking a stake in Woori Financial Group.
Alternatives investment manager Woori Absolute Partners confirms a new senior appointment and lays out its future strategy.
The Woori Absolute Return Investment Strategies Fund will have a global investment mandate with an Asian focus.
Korean financial institutions are devoting serious attention to establishing themselves as providers of alternative investment solutions for their institutional clients.
KoreaÆs Woori looks beyond its previous JV with Credit Suisse to deliver international equity expertise to its clients.
Two new Woori-seeded multistrategy hedge funds make it past the first six months with returns in positive territory.
A proposal from Credit Suisse to terminate the joint venture is being reviewed by Woori Financial Group.
UK insurer Aviva is on a growth path in Asia, with CEO Andrew Moss targeting at least 20% annual growth from the region.