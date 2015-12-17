Unsupervised machine learning solutions can offer a way forward for fixed income pre-trade analysis, says Roger Barber, director, product development, quantitative research S&P Global Trading Analytics.
Recent volatility hasn’t changed the appeal of the $20 trillion China bond market, and index inclusion is playing a key role in driving investor demand for China fixed income ETFs, according to a recent AsianInvestor webinar, in conjunction with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX).
The adoption of electronic trading is well underway in Asia – a trend that is evident in the bond market. But this electronification is just the beginning of a more general move towards the use of technology making the entire trading process more efficient, according to Li Renn Tsai, head of products and sales, Asia at Tradeweb.