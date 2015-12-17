AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : trading

In partnership with HKEX
Recent volatility hasn’t changed the appeal of the $20 trillion China bond market, and index inclusion is playing a key role in driving investor demand for China fixed income ETFs, according to a recent AsianInvestor webinar, in conjunction with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX).
China bonds take on more global role
In partnership with Tradeweb
The adoption of electronic trading is well underway in Asia – a trend that is evident in the bond market. But this electronification is just the beginning of a more general move towards the use of technology making the entire trading process more efficient, according to Li Renn Tsai, head of products and sales, Asia at Tradeweb.
Why automated trading is on the rise in Asia