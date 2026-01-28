HSBC AI Markets: Taking trading to the next level

By combining its proprietary data and insights with natural language processing (NLP), HSBC is looking to revolutionise trading and risk management strategies for asset owners in Asia.

Rapid access to high quality, real-time data for decision-making and analysis has long been a key desire for dealers across global financial markets. Innovative use of NLP means the buy-side can now quickly identify and access the one piece of information that makes the difference in fast moving markets, from the largest global investor to the smallest regional dealer.

The 2025 version of the "Dimensions Buyside IT Strategy & Priorities 2025" report by Celent reinforces this trend. Among the findings, investment priorities directed towards large-scale cloud enablement, advanced data analytics and digitisation are becoming essential, according to the report, as “all roads seem to lead to AI”.1

In Asia, turning data into timely, actionable insights has become a competitive necessity. In a region where liquidity conditions can shift rapidly, policy signals can diverge sharply across jurisdictions, and currencies can play an outsized role, AI, including NLP, offers a way for buy-side market participants to do things differently.

A key challenge is that only the largest asset managers can afford to build and maintain sophisticated analytics infrastructure in-house for their investment strategies. For most institutions, however, they must rely on trusted partners to provide access to data, insights and execution in an integrated way.

In response, HSBC AI Markets aims to be transformative for clients and their portfolios, through a powerful mix of insights, pace and agility.

From information overload to decision clarity

Conceived in 2018, HSBC AI Markets has its roots in HSBC’s FX options trading business. But its potential application across asset classes to market analytics, execution and post-trade services led to its roll-out to institutional clients in 2023. Today, hundreds of buy-side institutions use this markets-wide gateway.

At its core, HSBC AI Markets is designed to address a familiar problem for asset owners: too much information spread across too many screens delivered too slowly to support what should be fast-moving decisions.

The answer has been to combine HSBC’s proprietary market data, global trading colour and global investment research with effective NLP.

HSBC AI Markets’ natural language chatbot acts as a ‘chat-2-trade’ interface that enables users to access that data and execute conversationally.

This chatbot feature enables users to analyse market liquidity conditions and assess upcoming macro events all in one place, while also facilitating FX execution.

For example, users can leverage dashboards on HSBC AI Markets that highlight intraday FX volumes and depth of book to help reduce transaction costs, while event-weighting analytics reflect HSBC traders’ views on potential market volatility around central bank decisions or other macro data such as inflation data.

For asset owners with large, episodic rebalancing needs, or for insurers and pension funds managing currency risk across Asia Pacific markets, these insights can materially improve execution outcomes.

The differentiating factor

In short, while AI tools are proliferating across financial markets, HSBC believes the real differentiator lies not in the interface but in the data underneath it.

HSBC AI Markets showcases this via the bank’s global FX franchise, trade flows and market-making activity. Clients therefore have access to proprietary insights that third-party analytics providers cannot replicate.

For Asia-based investors operating across time zones and currencies, compressing the decision-execution cycle in this way can be critical, particularly during periods of market stress or policy surprise.

Since HSBC AI Markets was built in-house, there is also greater control over security, data privacy and regulatory compliance, allowing the platform to evolve rapidly as market conditions, client needs and regulatory expectations change.

Embedding AI into workflows

HSBC is not alone in developing AI-driven trading tools, but it believes its depth in FX and emerging markets gives it an edge for Asia-based clients.

A key objective for HSBC AI Markets is to embed itself into client workflows, becoming a daily decision-support tool.

Adoption trends suggest this strategy is resonating well with institutions. Usage continues to grow, with corporate rollouts now also under way, reflecting the increasing convergence between treasury, hedging and investment decision-making.

This trajectory is also helping to drive more cross-asset content, particularly for global credit and equity markets, while continuing to enhance natural language capabilities and functionality across research and analytics.

These developments bode well for investors in an environment defined by geopolitical uncertainty, divergent monetary cycles and intermittent liquidity. The ability to turn proprietary data into timely decisions is becoming a defining advantage. And for Asia-based asset owners and institutional investors, platforms that combine insight, execution and governance are likely to play an increasingly central role.

