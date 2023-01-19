As AI, cloud computing and data consumption surge, institutional investors in Asia are positioning digital infrastructure—especially data centers and fiber networks—as foundational, long-term assets.
Tag : artificial intelligence
Facing massive energy demands, AI development pushes institutional investors toward data center power solutions.
While every start-up is positioning itself around AI, venture investors are unlikely to fall for the hype. However, they do see the greatest potential in Southeast Asia.
NF Trinity is ensuring staff across its various teams gain expertise in artificial intelligence and big data analytics to bolster the family office's operations and returns.
China Investment Corporation aims to strategically invest in AI to capitalise on the disruptive technology's growth potential, as China strives to gain an edge amid intensifying global competition.
The rise of artificial intelligence is opening up new investment opportunities and strategies throughout the region.
The newly established Hong Kong Investment Corporation has made three artificial intelligence investments in the past two months.
The need for transparency makes it no easy task for Japan's national pension fund to fully leverage artificial intelligence tools in asset management processes, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.
Machine learning, among other AI applications, is expected to be the key to improving the carbon reporting capability of companies and their investors.
In partnership with EQT
In seeking out companies that provide essential products or services to society, EQT is focused on investing in high-quality businesses with significant and sustainable growth potential in attractive industries.
The state investment firm looks to tap revolutionary new technology and shift to the green economy amid a challenging investment climate.
While investors in Asia and Europe are looking at applying AI to fill the gaps in ESG reporting, human oversight will always be necessary.