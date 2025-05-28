AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Long-term capital bets big on digital infrastructure

Nishtha Asthana
As AI, cloud computing and data consumption surge, institutional investors in Asia are positioning digital infrastructure—especially data centers and fiber networks—as foundational, long-term assets.
Long-term capital bets big on digital infrastructure

A perfect storm of tech acceleration, infrastructure scarcity, and policy reform is reshaping investment flows in Asia. Digital infrastructure—once a niche—has moved to the centre of institutional strategies, with 2025 poised to be a breakout year.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.