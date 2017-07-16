As AI, cloud computing and data consumption surge, institutional investors in Asia are positioning digital infrastructure—especially data centers and fiber networks—as foundational, long-term assets.
By putting sustainability at the heart of its investment approach and showing its commitment to creating value for investors through digital access, Fidelity International has been named as AsianInvestor’s ‘Fund House of the Year - Singapore’ for 2022.
Traditional infrastructure sectors for safe returns and digital sector investment for growth, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority tells AsianInvestor how it's covering all the bases.
Investors tempted to utilise ETFs to access the cryptocurrency market are not necessarily getting what they might expect. The advice is timeless ... only invest what you can afford to lose.
The surge in cyber threats and cloud computing amid the influence of digitalisation across all sectors and markets has created an array of new investment opportunities, said speakers from First Trust Global Portfolios and the Consumer Technology Association at a webinar hosted by AsianInvestor and Nasdaq.
Excited by the opportunities in disruptive technologies, the Singaporean investment group is taking a hands-on approach to blockchain.
The adoption of tokenisation and digital assets by mainstream investors requires a global regulatory alignment that will not materialise anytime soon. Meanwhile, Singapore is stealing a march on rival centres.
BNY Mellon’s new report looks at key drivers shaping the investment industry that buy-side leaders should not miss.
The latest run-up in the price of Bitcoin has sparked more interest in digital tokenised investments, particularly among wealthy families and individuals.
Asset management has avoided major technology disruption, but its time is coming. Firms need to plan accordingly.
The US fund house has named new Asia-Pacific heads for its newly unified client business and for digital wealth, underscoring its growing focus on technology.
Electronic platforms such as Credit Suisse’s new launch will need to cope with the sophisticated products that wealthy investors will want, say industry experts.