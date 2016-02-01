AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : rmb

Toby Yiu
Beijing has relaxed the renminbi qualified institutional investor (RQFII) quota rules, as it did for the QFII scheme in February. It is hoped the move will address capital-repatriation hurdles to MSCI inclusion.
Beijing unveils reforms to RQFII quota system
Toby Yiu
Britain's vote to leave the EU has sparked more renminbi weakening and capital outflows from China. This trend could wreak havoc on markets, says Chi Lo of BNP Paribas Investment Partners.
Brexit re-ignites RMB fall, China outflows