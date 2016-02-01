As a result of US-China trade tensions and a potentially weaker yuan, focusing on domestic revenue-generating companies may provide better resilience in the current market environment, according to asset managers.
After China’s yuan hits a 27-month low, should China watchers be more worried, or is there a calm after the storm?
As central banks around the world hold record levels of reserves in Chinese renminbi, experts are split on whether the currency will be a rival to the US dollar.
Schroders aims to more than double its QFLP quota to help satisfy demand from Western institutional clients for access to domestic China growth and venture strategies.
Foreign investors face limitations on hedging and lending against their renminbi holdings at a time when their renminbi holdings are growing and the Chinese currency has depreciated.
As global uncertainties continue to brew, at AsianInvestor’s sixth Institutional Investment Forum China, CIC and CPIC reveal the biggest challenges they face.
The Chinese currency's breaching of a key level against the dollar has sparked market turmoil and will be posing some tough questions for asset owners.
Beijing has relaxed the renminbi qualified institutional investor (RQFII) quota rules, as it did for the QFII scheme in February. It is hoped the move will address capital-repatriation hurdles to MSCI inclusion.
The Chinese firm is postponing its UK plans due to Brexit-related uncertainty and lower foreign demand for RMB assets. Still, it expects mandates from European investors to start flowing soon.
Britain's vote to leave the EU has sparked more renminbi weakening and capital outflows from China. This trend could wreak havoc on markets, says Chi Lo of BNP Paribas Investment Partners.
Asset managers weigh the impact of China being included in key global debt indices, which they expect to start seeing this year, after the mainland bond market opened further last month.
AsianInvestor has asked and answered 10 key questions for investors in the Year of the Monkey. Here we predict what will happen to the renminbi this year.