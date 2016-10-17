Global asset owners and managers are increasingly adopting offshore Renminbi for strategic hedging, with Hong Kong cementing its position as the crucial trading hub driving liquidity and currency stability.
The Chinese life insurance giant places more overseas assets into private equity compared to other asset classes, says its CIO.
How long will the renminbi stay on the weak side as the China-US rate paths diverge? Has the currency been undervalued? Fund managers have different views.
For a China looking to internationalise its currency, the Russian banking crisis could make it a force to reckon with; Family offices remain drawn to the city’s tax incentives, political and currency stability, clear regulatory framework and good schools for their children; Indonesia’s new wealth fund is talking to more than 100 investors; AIA set to boost exposure to Asian infrastructure 'as much as possible'; and more.
Nearly one third of central banks plan to increase their holdings of the Chinese currency over the upcoming 12-24 months, survey from a central banking think tank found.
Schroders aims to more than double its QFLP quota to help satisfy demand from Western institutional clients for access to domestic China growth and venture strategies.
Following China's recent issuance of dollar and euro government bonds, AsianInvestor asks investors if mainland debt can become an alternative to US Treasuries.
The ratcheting of US-China trade tensions could lead to a possible devaluation in the renminbi, which would damage the case for holding Chinese assets.
In the first of a two-part article on foreign investor interest in onshore Chinese debt, we examine how currency worries remain a drag on the market.
Rating agency Moody’s says offshore renminbi bonds will be marginalised by the imminent China-Hong Kong trading link. Andy Seaman of Stratton Street Capital disagrees.
AsianInvestor will assess the outcome of 10 predictions made in January 2016. In the first instalment of a three-part series, we kick off with three macroeconomic questions.
HSBC data shows huge appetite for Chinese renminbi-denominated securities in run-up to expected inclusion in global bond indices.