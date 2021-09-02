Tighter oversight in the US, UK, and Australia are set to improve private market investment disclosures more broadly.
In partnership with Schroders
The global themes of decarbonisation, deglobalisation, evolving demographics and the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution continue to create new opportunities to invest in private assets, according to Nils Rode, chief investment officer of Schroders Capital.
The industry is tightening both internal and external valuation procedures for unlisted assets, right on the heels of new regulatory guidance.
One of Canada's largest pension fund investors plans to seek new partners and access Asian growth opportunities through private market investments with its new office in Singapore.
In partnership with M&G Investments
Moving into the second half of 2023, the impact of higher interest rates and the uncertain economic backdrop are likely to remain key concerns for investors. M&G Investments assesses the main factors driving the equities, fixed income, and private markets, and highlights the potential opportunities for selective, diversified investors.
APG Asset Management’s Asia presence has grown significantly in recent years as the Dutch asset manager for Europe’s largest pension fund providers seeks to extract value from its private and capital markets.
For sophisticated asset owners used to outsourcing private market investments, the new test ahead is becoming how to divest some of their exposure as public markets tumble.
Inflation will continue to place pressure on assets, and the insurer will remain defensive On interest rates and equities, said CIO Mark Shi.
With an eye on private assets amid growing inflation and uncertainty, sovereign wealth funds pivot to US and Asia Pacific and away from Europe as the war in Ukraine rages, according to the latest Invesco report.
For insurers, allocation is a delicate art. The region’s top investment officers at AXA and Sequis Life took us through the perils and pitfalls of balancing regional portfolios in challenging times.
Asia Pacific head Duncan Robertson shares the firm's latest plans for the region and his views on the latest themes clients have shown interest in.
Technology and big data-driven databases are expected to help Asian asset owners appropriately benchmark their alternative investments across the world.