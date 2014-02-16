AsianInvesterAsianInvester

AsianInvestor team
GSAM sees investment, client executives exit; HK-based executive leaves Ontario Teachers'; Partners Group opens HK office, names head; TAL finds new CEO; Bridgewater's China head adds role; Cbus Super gets new risk chief; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 21
Staff Reporters
HKEX to open London office; Partners Group lays off staff from Asia PE team; Australian Retirement Trust executive team overhaul; Ex-Allianz Real Estate APAC chief in new role; United Overseas Insurance names new CEO; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, March 3
Staff Reporters
Susan Buckley to leave QIC after two decades; HSBC asset management names senior roles for institutional and pension business; Henry Chui joins Partners Group in Singapore; Hamilton Lane expands SG office, appoints SEA head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Sep 23
Joe Marsh, Bernadette Tio
Deutsche AM hires Asia property head; StanChart PB replaces Asean/South Asia head; EFG announces Asia boss; JP Morgan PB names Asia equities head; FPI installs new HK MD; Partners Group to open in Manila; Credit Suisse PB replaces Philippines head; Singapore EAM poaches from Credit Suisse; and OCP adds PM.
Weekly roundup of people news, July 8