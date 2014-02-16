Despite challenging market conditions, industry leaders see selective opportunities emerging as the landscape shifts between cyclical and structural changes.
GSAM sees investment, client executives exit; HK-based executive leaves Ontario Teachers'; Partners Group opens HK office, names head; TAL finds new CEO; Bridgewater's China head adds role; Cbus Super gets new risk chief; and more.
HKEX to open London office; Partners Group lays off staff from Asia PE team; Australian Retirement Trust executive team overhaul; Ex-Allianz Real Estate APAC chief in new role; United Overseas Insurance names new CEO; and more.
Susan Buckley to leave QIC after two decades; HSBC asset management names senior roles for institutional and pension business; Henry Chui joins Partners Group in Singapore; Hamilton Lane expands SG office, appoints SEA head; and more.
Fullerton joins Hamilton Lane and Partners Group in tokenising funds on the platform, to tap new sources of capital.
The $55 billion Swiss private market manager's co-head of infrastructure explains its approach to renewable energy, why the firm is keen on India and why it invests in other GPs.
The Swiss private markets manager is raising two global infrastructure funds, according to Preqin. AsianInvestor spoke to Brandon Prater, Partners Group's co-head of infrastructure.
Deutsche AM hires Asia property head; StanChart PB replaces Asean/South Asia head; EFG announces Asia boss; JP Morgan PB names Asia equities head; FPI installs new HK MD; Partners Group to open in Manila; Credit Suisse PB replaces Philippines head; Singapore EAM poaches from Credit Suisse; and OCP adds PM.
The New Zealand state retirement fund has divested its holdings in five property strategies as part of a plan to have fewer, deeper relationships with external asset managers.
Private markets manager Christoph Rubeli says the rise of Chinese buyouts is unmistakeable, with restructuring of state-owned enterprises expected to fuel the trend.
The Swiss alternatives firm says it will target private equity deals from its new Mumbai base against a backdrop of falling valuations and growing accessibility of controlling stakes.
The Swiss alternatives firm holds a final close on direct investment programme at $2 billion, with up to 40% earmarked for mid-market buyouts of companies in Asia.