Tuck Meng Yee of JRT Partners is steering clear of headline-chasing plays, opting instead for value-led investing in emerging markets and active strategies in Japan and Europe, while remaining cautious on the US dollar and inflation-sensitive assets.
The €277bn Dutch pension fund is slowing allocations to the region as part of a worldwide strategy to combat falling asset prices.
The ease of direct investments into property firms and the availability of niche sectors in the US have drawn asset owners such as Australia’s Aware Super and Korea’s Poba.
The “lower for longer” monetary policy and stimulus packages, coupled with the rolling out of vaccine programmes favorably support real estate investing in the region, with offices and data centres presenting forward-looking opportunities.
Experts believe the move is opportune as the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund seeks to expand its positions in the country’s real estate and infrastructure sectors.
A new PwC report reveals that Chinese family businesses are setting up an increasing number of family offices in the region as they seek to raise investment returns.
Lately Korean investors have been struggling to compete with local players for assets in popular US property segments such as logistics and office space.
The territory's office real estate market looks unlikely to rebound for some time to come, given a mixture of ongoing coronavirus effects, hoarding owners and political unrest.
More rich families and family offices in Asia are doing club deals and co-investments, but these come with their own perils. Our family office forum hears some key tips.
Women's involvement in family office affairs is largely felt in the area of philanthropy, speakers tell AsianInvestor's forum in Singapore, with the investment side of the business still dominated by men.
High-net-worth investors continue to shun alternative investments, as private banks increasingly favour in-house product, according to research by Scorpio Partnership.
Singapore-listed Reit hopes to tempt investors with above average yield.