Tit-for-tat tariffs and investigations threaten to derail the crucial trade relationship between Brussels and Beijing. Will we see further escalation? Market experts share their views.
Future Fund ex-deputy CIO joins Blue Owl; MSIM hires senior execs for Greater China, HK, and SE Asia; HKEX announces new chairman; Taiwan gets new FSC chairman; and more.
Manulife China JV CEO joins HSBC; AustralianSuper adds to equity team: Morgan Stanley IM appoints Asia head; Sung Hung Kai & Co adds PE head from Mirae Asset; Matthews Asia hires new regional head; and more.
AsianInvestor spoke to Chin Chou, head of Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia, about how the business has focused on key areas as the region has gained international appeal.
Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Applied US Core Equity Strategy can point to multi-year returns and a robust Sharpe ratio for its success in our smart beta category.
Yet another investor survey states that sustainable investing continues to gain momentum. More enlightening, though, are some of the other findings.
What the dramatic $4.1 billion financing of the world’s priciest building, The Center, tells us about investor appetite for prime Hong Kong property and the outlook for strata-titled deals.
Local investment boutiques will continue to prosper in Asia, alongside cross-border tie-ups, say executives from global fund houses, given the high cost of building onshore businesses.
Fund managers are under growing pressure to reduce fees, a trend reinforced by the rise of flows into passive strategies and the low returns achieved in recent years, says a new report.
Falling interest rates should be good news for India's prospective new asset class – infrastructure investment trusts – as long as issuers price the first few deals to perform.
MBK Partners has seen its sale of a 60% stake in CNS fall through again, underscoring the difficulty for private equity firms looking to exit Taiwan in the face of regulatory challenges.
The bulk of real estate fundraising and deals in Asia is now being done by asset managers based in the region rather than big global players.