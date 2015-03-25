As gold continues its record-breaking rally in 2024, amid global tensions and monetary policy shifts, market experts weigh in on whether the precious metal's 30% surge will extend further.
Ping An Insurance's investment chief expects two US rate cuts this year, allowing China to follow suit — coupled with more fiscal stimulus on property and domestic consumption.
At a recent media conference, incoming Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) governor, Felipe Medalla, stressed the bank’s focus on stabilising inflation, and does not rule out more aggressive policy tightening.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s recent move to tighten monetary policy will lower the impact of higher imported inflation and strengthen the local currency, experts said.
China Pacific Insurance's CIO and other market specialists share their views on how US monetary policy could play out in coming months, and what that could mean for investments.
The current indiscriminate hunt for yield could land some firms in hot water, as it has in the past, says Ian Brimecome, a senior executive at Tokio Marine.
Likening index-hugging investors to wildebeests, Richard Fisher, just-retired head of the Dallas Federal Reserve, says the central bank won’t get in the way of the lions.