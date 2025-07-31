Asia's central banks likely to hold as Fed maintains rates despite dissent
The Federal Reserve's split decision to maintain rates, with two members voting for cuts, suggests policy easing may come in September. Meanwhile, experts believe Asian central banks will likely preserve their rate differentials despite low regional inflation.
The Federal Reserve's decision to leave rates unchanged is reinforcing Asian central banks’ cautious stance and boosting the likelihood that policymakers will also hold steady, despite relatively low inflation in some markets.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.