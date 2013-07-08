The Federal Reserve's split decision to maintain rates, with two members voting for cuts, suggests policy easing may come in September. Meanwhile, experts believe Asian central banks will likely preserve their rate differentials despite low regional inflation.
Tag : july
We name the region's top 300 asset owners, talk about private bank expansion, examine insider trading concerns for Stock Connect and explore Australia's tug of war over hedge fund fees.
We publish our annual ranking of the biggest asset owners in Asia Pacific. We also discuss how to play the shale gas market and interview David Neal, CIO of Australia’s Future Fund.